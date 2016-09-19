Quantcast
U.S. Air Force awards Lockheed Martin $87M contract

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2016

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin received an $87.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for follow-on production of Paveway II Plus Laser Guided Bomb kits. The contract represents the majority share of fiscal year 2016 funding and the eighth consecutive majority win for Lockheed Martin in the annual Air Force competition. Deliveries include the guidance and tail assemblies for GBU-10 (2,000-lb.) and GBU-12 ...

