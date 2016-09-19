Quantcast
U.S. says for first time that Christie knew of bridge plot

By: Danny Jacobs David Voreacos and Elise Young September 19, 2016

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was told about politically motivated traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge while they were crippling a town whose mayor refused to back his re-election, a U.S. prosecutor said for the first time since the scandal became public. The assertion came on the first day of the trial of Bridget Anne Kelly ...

