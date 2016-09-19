Quantcast
UPS tells judge ‘little cigars’ at heart of NY cigarette case

By: Bloomberg Erik Larson September 19, 2016

United Parcel Service Inc. helped kids in New York get their hands on cheap cigarettes for years by turning a blind eye to untaxed cartons being shipped from American Indian reservations, lawyers for the state’s top cop said at the start of a trial seeking more than $800 million. UPS cost the state millions of dollars ...

