Volvo Group Trucks plant to lay off 143 Hagerstown workers

By: Associated Press September 19, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — Officials say the Volvo Group is laying off 143 people at its truck manufacturing plant in Hagerstown. Company spokesman John Mies told news outlets in a statement Friday that the layoff will be effective Monday, and is in addition to 138 workers who were laid off during the first quarter of the year. The group ...

