What’s next for Port Covington? Permits and paperwork

Sagamore Development Co., after fighting for public financing for its proposed $5.5 billion Port Covington redevelopment for several months, can now focus on the overhaul of the south Baltimore peninsula. The Baltimore City Council is expected to approve a legislative package on Monday evening authorizing public financing for the proposed Port Covington redevelopment. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, ...