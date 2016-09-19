Quantcast
Don't Miss

What’s next for Port Covington? Permits and paperwork

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 19, 2016

Sagamore Development Co., after fighting for public financing for its proposed $5.5 billion Port Covington redevelopment for several months, can now focus on the overhaul of the south Baltimore peninsula. The Baltimore City Council is expected to approve a legislative package on Monday evening authorizing public financing for the proposed Port Covington redevelopment. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100