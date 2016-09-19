Quantcast
WYPR to launch new program with Wes Moore

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2016

WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore’s NPR news station, announced Monday the launch of a new local program, “Future City,” hosted by best-selling author and Baltimore native Wes Moore, beginning Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. Future City will examine best practices in other American cities and bring those concepts back to Baltimore to ask “how do we make ...

