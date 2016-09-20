Amy Larkin | Under Armour

Amy Larkin, the vice president of culture at Baltimore-based athletic apparel company Under Armour, has joined the advisory board of the Casey Cares Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit that provides personalized, uplifting programs with a special touch to critically ill children and family members in Maryland and five other six states. Larkin started working at Under Armour 15 years ago and began the philanthropy engine at the company. Today, she continues to promote and drive UA’s teammate engagement that is essential to maintaining the high energy, connected Under Armour Culture across the globe.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.