AREDELLE JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Text messages After a jury trial held in October 2014 in the Circuit Court for Kent County, Aredelle Jones (“Jones”) was convicted ofrobbery, second-degree assault,theft,first-degree burglary, and nine counts of reckless endangerment. In addition, he was convicted of third-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree burglary, but those ...