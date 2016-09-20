Quantcast
Don't Miss

AREDELLE JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Text messages  After a jury trial held in October 2014 in the Circuit Court for Kent County, Aredelle Jones (“Jones”) was convicted ofrobbery, second-degree assault,theft,first-degree burglary, and nine counts of reckless endangerment. In addition, he was convicted of third-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree burglary, but those ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100