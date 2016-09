RSM US LLP , a provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, has announced that Bob Jirsa, a partner in its Baltimore office, has been appointed to the Board of Sponsors with the Sellinger School of Business Management at Loyola University.

