Quantcast
Don't Miss

Choice Hotels declares quarterly cash dividend

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc., a worldwide lodging company, announced Tuesday that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 17 to shareholders of record on Oct. 3.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100