CURTIS LEONARD HAMM v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to include evidence -- Explanation for why alibi witnesses did not testify After a four-day jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, appellant Curtis Leonard Hamm was convicted of two counts of first degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm. On appeal, appellant asks: whether the trial ...

