DEMOCRACY CAPITAL CORPORATION v. MONUMENT BANK

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Contracts -- Breach -- Participation agreement Monument Bank loaned the chairman of its board of directors, David Fairweather, $1.8 million dollars. Monument then sold the loan to American Bank but, pursuant to a Participation Agreement, Monument remained the servicer of the loan. When the loan went south, American demanded that Monument act aggressively to try to ...

