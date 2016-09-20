Quantcast
Don't Miss

DONALD JORDEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Beyond a reasonable doubt Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Donald Jorden was convicted of theft of goods valued between $1,000 and $10,000. The court sentenced him to three years in prison, after which he filed a timely notice of appeal. Jorden raises one question that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100