Quantcast
Don't Miss

Dupree Braswell | Marriott

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Braswell, Dupree MARRIOTTDupree Braswell has been named executive chef with the BWI Airport Marriott. Braswell will oversee all food and catering operations for the hotel, including its three restaurants Chesapeake, Champions Sports Bar & Restaurant and Day/Night Bar. Braswell brings a passion regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients, especially Chesapeake classics such as bay oysters and crabs. He hopes to bring a more interactive atmosphere to the BWI Airport Marriott through event offerings including trivia nights.

 

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100