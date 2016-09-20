Dupree Braswell | Marriott

Dupree Braswell has been named executive chef with the BWI Airport Marriott. Braswell will oversee all food and catering operations for the hotel, including its three restaurants Chesapeake, Champions Sports Bar & Restaurant and Day/Night Bar. Braswell brings a passion regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients, especially Chesapeake classics such as bay oysters and crabs. He hopes to bring a more interactive atmosphere to the BWI Airport Marriott through event offerings including trivia nights.

