EMILY BUTLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft scheme Appellant, Emily Butler, was charged in the Circuit Court for Somerset County with: 1) theft over $1,000; and 2) theft over $1,000 pursuant to a scheme and continuing course of conduct. A jury found appellant guilty of the theft scheme but failed to reach a unanimous ...

