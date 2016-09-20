Quantcast
First lawsuit filed over Md. medical cannabis program

By: The Washington Post Fenit Nirappil September 20, 2016

A company that lost its bid to grow medical marijuana in Maryland has filed a lawsuit alleging that regulators illegally rejected its application in favor of lower-ranked businesses from underrepresented parts of the state. It's the first legal challenge to the medical cannabis program, which has been embroiled in various controversies and remains in the early ...

