Former Va. attorney pleads guilty to role in brutal attack on law firm partner, wife

By: The Washington Post Justin Jouvenal September 20, 2016

After Alecia Schmuhl was fired from a prominent Virginia law firm in 2014, prosecutors said the attorney and her husband contemplated filing a lawsuit, before settling on a darker plan: Taking the firm's partner and his wife hostage in their upscale McLean home. The plot unspooled on Nov. 9, 2014, when Andrew Schmuhl barged into the ...

