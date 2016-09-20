Quantcast
FREELAND COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION ET AL. v. HZ PROPERTIES, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Zoning -- Subdivision plan -- Administrative res judicata This appeal is from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County entered in a judicial review of a decision by the Baltimore County Board of Appeals. The appellants are the Freeland Community Association, individual members of that organization, and the People’s Counsel of Baltimore County. The ...

