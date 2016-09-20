Gary Hicks | UM UCH

Gary Hicks, director of education at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, has been appointed to the Maryland State Board of Nursing by Gov. Larry Hogan for a four-year term. He is the first nurse from UM UCH to be appointed to the Maryland Board of Nursing. As a member of the Board of Nursing, Hicks will be instrumental in decision-making related to nursing practice in the state. The board’s mission is to advance safe quality care in Maryland through licensure, certification, education and accountability for public protection. Hicks has worked at UM UCH for 29 years in a variety of nursing positions. He is a certified emergency nurse and worked in that field for more than 18 years. In 2006 he was named Nurse of the Year by Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. In 2013, he was appointed director of education at UM UCH.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.