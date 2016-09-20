Quantcast
GERALD KENT BYROADE, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Restitution In 2013, Gerald Byroade pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree burglary. Mr. Byroade was sentenced to a term of 15 years’ imprisonment, with all but five years suspended, for second-degree burglary, a concurrent term of three years’ imprisonment (suspended) for fourth-degree burglary, ...

