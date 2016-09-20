Quantcast
Germain Haro | Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Haro, Germain RENAISSANCE BALTIMORE HARBORPLACE HOTELGermain Haro has been named executive chef with Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. Haro will be responsible for implementing the hotel’s new à ja carte, in-room service program, shrinking prices and cutting service time to less than 15 minutes. He will also oversee major renovations and menu changes at the hotel’s Ground Floor bar, banquet halls and the property’s marquee restaurant, Watertable.

