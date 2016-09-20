Quantcast
Don't Miss

JESSE C. HENDRICK v. DAVID BRIAN HENDRICK

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Real property -- Deed -- Validity This case involves a familial dispute between father and son over ownership and profits from a piece of real property. Jesse Hendrick, the appellant, challenges the judgment of the Circuit Court for Calvert County, in a bench trial, declining to set aside a deed of certain real property to David ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100