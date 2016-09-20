Quantcast
Don't Miss

Losing bidder: Md. lottery inflated $262M contract

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 20, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lottery officials inflated a $262 million, eight-year information technology contract for monitoring wagers to include kinds of internet gambling that aren't allowed under state law, according to one of the losing bidders. As a result, the lottery chose the most expensive bidder, London-based IGT Global Solutions Corp. says, reducing by millions of dollars ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100