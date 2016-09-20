MAHMOOD KHAN v. SOUTHEASTERN HOLDINGS, LTD

Share this: Email

Civil procedure -- Service of process -- Timeliness Appellant Mahmood S. Khan brought the underlying complaint on a contract for the sale of land against Appellee Southeastern Holdings, Ltd. (“Southeastern Holdings”),1 in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County on September 17, 2012. Mr. Khan later sought to join Bonnie and Richard Dixon—who he alleges are the ...