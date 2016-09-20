Quantcast
Marriott-Starwood merger gets antitrust approval in China

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. announced Tuesday their merger transaction has received approval from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. As this was the last regulatory approval required to complete the merger, Marriott and Starwood are now able to proceed with closing the transaction and expect the transaction to be completed ...

