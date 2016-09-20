Quantcast
Maryland added 700 jobs in August

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer September 20, 2016

Maryland added 700 jobs and the state's unemployment rate stayed at 4.3 percent in August, according data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the preliminary survey data, the first six months in 2016 have posted over-the-month job gains. The state’s preliminary jobs estimate for July was revised by ...

