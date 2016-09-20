Hogan kicks off trade mission to Israel

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has started a weeklong trade mission to Israel. Hogan arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. The governor met with executives at Enzymotec and its subsidiary VAYA Pharma, which recently relocated its U.S. headquarters to the University of Maryland BioPark. Business, academic and Jewish leaders from Maryland have accompanied the governor, along with ...