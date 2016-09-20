Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hogan kicks off trade mission to Israel

By: Associated Press September 20, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has started a weeklong trade mission to Israel. Hogan arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. The governor met with executives at Enzymotec and its subsidiary VAYA Pharma, which recently relocated its U.S. headquarters to the University of Maryland BioPark. Business, academic and Jewish leaders from Maryland have accompanied the governor, along with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100