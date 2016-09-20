Quantcast
Md. high court will consider validity of searches based on marijuana smell

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 20, 2016

Maryland’s top court will consider whether police officers who smell marijuana emanating from a car have probable cause to search the vehicle without a warrant even though possession of less than 10 grams of the drug has been merely a civil offense – not a crime – for the past two years.

