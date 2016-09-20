Quantcast
Med. cannabis firm sues Md. commission over licensing

By: Daniel Leaderman Daily Record Business Writer September 20, 2016

One of the applicants passed over for preliminary approval to grow medical marijuana in Maryland is suing to restore its position among the top-ranked applicants after state regulators removed them from contention. GTI Maryland LLC filed a lawsuit in Baltimore City Circuit Court Monday demanding that the Natalie M. LaPrade Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission allow it to proceed ...

