Mistaking vision for insanity

William H. Cole, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp., wasn’t sold on the idea of transforming a warehouse on Greenmount Avenue into a maker space.

During the celebration of the opening of the $11.5 million Open Works facility on Tuesday, Cole admitted he thought nonprofit developer Baltimore Arts Realty Corp. may have gone around the bend on this particular project.

I think vision can sometimes be mistaken for insanity… and the first time I walked in here with Neil (Didrikson Open Works board chairman) I thought ‘You crossed that line,” Cole said.