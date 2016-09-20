Quantcast
Open Works touted as economic development engine

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 20, 2016

There are big hopes for Open Works, a former warehouse on Greenmount Avenue transformed into a state-of-the-art $11.5 million maker space. Located across the street from the gates of the historic Green Mount Cemetery — squeezed between the avenue and rail lines — Open Works was dubbed a “house of dreams” last year by Rep. Elijah Cummings ...

