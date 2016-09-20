Quantcast
ROBERT LEE TAYLOR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Unidentified document After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Robert Lee Taylor, appellant, was found guilty of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, and driving while impaired by alcohol. ...

