Sinai Hospital’s Race for Our Kids raises record $166,300

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2016

Donors, sponsors and participants raised more than $166,300 at the 12th annual Race for Our Kids for pediatric programs and services at the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai. Those funds were a record amount for the event and bring the 12-year total to more than $1.1 million. Runners and walkers took part in ...

