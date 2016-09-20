Quantcast
Sojourner-Douglass continues fight to reinstate accreditation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 20, 2016

One year after losing its accreditation over financial difficulties and then unsuccessfully suing to get it back, Sojourner-Douglass College is appealing a federal judge's decision to grant summary judgment in favor of the accrediting body.

