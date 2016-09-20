Quantcast
State Farm faces class-action suit over claims it bankrolled Ill. judge

By: Bloomberg Jef Feeley September 20, 2016

Some customers of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. claim the company conspired to help elect an Illinois Supreme Court candidate so he could vote to throw out a $1 billion award against the company. Now they will be able to bring their case as a group. A federal judge on Sept. 16 ruled that 4.7 ...

