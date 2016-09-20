THOMAS M. STORK, ET AL. v. TALBOT INTERFAITH SHELTER, INC.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Zoning -- Special exception -- Homeless shelter Appellants, Thomas M. Stork, along with others, 1 (“Stork” or “opponents”), appeals the Easton Board of Zoning Appeals’s (“the Board’s”) approval of appellee Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Inc.’s (“TIS’s”), application for a special exception2 to operate a homeless shelter within the Central Business Commercial District (“CR District”) of Easton. Stork presents ...