5 Women Who Changed My Life

Larissa Johnson

Energy Program Manager

Department of Environmental Protection

Montgomery County

Leadership is often defined by key characteristics, in fact, Forbes has a list of 10. When I was chosen as for the 2015 Leading Women Award, I took some time to reflect on women who have influenced me throughout my life. I chose the five attributes that have made the biggest impact on my life and aligned them with a woman (or women) who helped shaped who I am today.

Linda McKinley, Mother

Honesty: Most people say their mother is the most influential person in their lives for good reason. My mom is the epitome of a strong woman; she was a working, single mother who graduated from college while raising three kids. She is by far the most honest person I know. She tells people she is a cancer treatment survivor, because it was the healing that was the most challenging. Though that is not the answer they expect, that is the one they get because she is honest and often blunt and to the point. She is whom I go to if I need help with something at work or in my personal life because she is able to be objective, she sees the whole picture, and is honest with her response. It’s not always the answer that I want to hear, but I know it is always the right one.

Lisa and Michelle Pilato, Former Dance Teachers

Confidence: Obviously as a dancer, you have to have confidence to get up on a stage and perform. Lisa and Michelle went above and beyond as teachers to instill in me a strong sense of self confidence and a healthy body image. I was not blessed with perfect feet and the typical dancer body, but they impressed upon me the importance of passion and bringing your whole self to the stage and it is something that I carry with me in everything I do.

Beth Lawrence, Father-Aunt

Optimism: My mother raised me as a single parent until we were lucky enough to have my aunt step into the role I lovingly refer to as father-aunt. My aunt has an infectious laugh and the ability to see the good in all things; she is rarely swayed by negativity and lives her life with tremendous grace and religious faith. She lives with the realization that no one’s cup is half full or half empty, but that our cups are refillable and it is your choice to determine how you want to see your cup. I am so grateful for her perspective because it makes me a better person every day.

Samantha Kappalman, Former Boss and Current Mentor

Communication: As the former communications director for Maryland Department of Environment who is now with the Hatcher Group, Samantha puts communication is at the forefront of what she does and she is dang good at it, too! She not only taught me the basics of communicating to varied groups of stakeholders, from the general public to elected officials, but she taught me how to be an authentic speaker, one who doesn’t compromise her personal beliefs or her integrity to get the job done. I know that the reason I have such a strong voice in the environmental movement today is a direct result of my relationship with her and I try to summon her whenever I am in tricky situations.

Janet Lawrence, Grandmother

Inspiration: My grandmother instilled in me a passion for travel and following my heart. She didn’t write me a letter or sit me down for a conversation, but she led by example and I followed. When my grandfather retired, my grandmother was 20 years younger, but took to the road as they sold everything and moved into their motorhome to travel the country. I was just entering middle school and this had such a profound impact on my life. All I could talk about and wait for was the day I would retire and travel. After my grandfather passed, we realized that there is no time like the present. She encouraged me to travel the country solo for two years and even gifted me with a trip to Peru (my bucket list trip). Without her, I may have lived in the same town for my entire life.