Alice Wilkerson | Public Policy Partners

Public Policy Partners has announced that Alice Wilkerson has joined their firm as a government relations associate. Wilkerson brings more than a decade of public policy, legislative advocacy and policy campaign experience to this full service public policy and government relations firm. Her work on legislative issues related to civil rights, environmental protection, food and nutrition, criminal justice reform, housing, and health care will add value to the services provided to PPP’s clients and create greater opportunities to advance positive public policy goals in support of all Marylanders.

