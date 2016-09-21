Quantcast
Anthem, Cigna accuse one another of merger breach, U.S. says

By: Bloomberg David McLaughlin September 21, 2016

Anthem Inc. and Cigna Corp., the health insurers fighting a U.S. antitrust lawsuit, have accused one another of breaching their $48 billion merger agreement, the Justice Department said in a court filing. A lawyer for Cigna said during a teleconference last month that in-house attorneys for the companies had exchanged letters alleging each violated the deal’s ...

