Bank of America managing director gender-bias suit withdrawn

By: Danny Jacobs Christian Berthelsen and Laura J. Keller September 21, 2016

A former Bank of America Corp. managing director who accused the institution of being a "bros club" that favored male employees withdrew her lawsuit, according to a filing in New York federal court Wednesday. The terms of the dismissal were not immediately clear. The case was being dismissed by agreement of the parties "without costs, disbursements, ...

