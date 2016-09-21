Quantcast
Billing Coordinator

September 21, 2016

Tydings & Rosenberg LLP is seeking an individual to manage all aspects of the firm’s billing process including billing and e-billing; preparation of monthly reminder statements; and limited collection follow-up work. Applicant must possess strong communication and problem-solving skills, be detail-oriented and able to work independently. Billing and accounting experience with a professional services firm required. Send resume to: Billing Position, Tydings & Rosenberg LLP, 100 E. Pratt Street, 26th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.  Fax: 410-727-5460.

Email: HR@tydingslaw.com

