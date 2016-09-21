Quantcast
Chipotle makes new push to convince people its food is safe

By: Associated Press Candice Choi September 21, 2016

NEW YORK — Chipotle is making another push to convince people that its food won't make them sick, with plans to run more newspaper and digital ads outlining the safety steps it has taken since last year's E. coli outbreak. The ads beginning Wednesday will be an open letter from co-CEO Steve Ells, who also recorded ...

