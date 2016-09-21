Chris Sweeney | MVLS

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service has hired Chris Sweeney as project coordinator for the One Baltimore for Jobs Workforce Development Project. The 1B4J project serves individuals enrolled in job training programs at four workforce development sites in Baltimore City: Caroline Center, Center for Urban Families, Baltimore Alliance for Career in Healthcare, Jane Addams Resource Center, and Jobs Opportunities Task Force. Sweeney is a recent graduate of University of Baltimore School of Law. Prior to joining MVLS, Sweeney was a fellow for the People’s Law Library and student attorney for the University of Baltimore Saul Ewing Civil Advocacy Clinic.

