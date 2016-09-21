Quantcast
Tel Aviv University Vice President Raanan Rein, left, Md. Gov. Larry Hogan, center, and UMBC Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Antonio Moreira sign a memorandum of understanding between the two schools in Israel Sept. 21, 2016. (Photo from the Office of Governor Larry Hogan)
Cyber-training center, up to 100 jobs, coming to Baltimore

By: Daniel Leaderman Daily Record Business Writer September 21, 2016

A Baltimore tech firm and an Israeli cybersecurity company are teaming up to establish a standalone cybersecurity training center in Baltimore that's expected to employ up to 100 cyber professionals, officials announced Wednesday. Gov. Larry Hogan, who announced the agreement while on a seven-day trade mission to Israel, said in a statement that the project was ...

