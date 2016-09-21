Quantcast
Delmarva Power, Pepco seek to raise electric bills

By: Capital News Service Katishi Maake September 21, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — In less than a year, three Exelon-owned power companies have filed petitions with the Public Service Commission of Maryland to raise the price of electric bills. After Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.’s rate adjustment was granted in June, Delmarva Power and Pepco now seek to raise their prices, citing millions of dollars invested into improving ...

