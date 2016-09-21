Quantcast
Frederick fair board shuts down vendor of suspected THC-laced candies

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor September 21, 2016

FREDERICK — Operators of a Maryland county fair are shutting down a vendor suspected of selling candies laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Great Frederick Fair Executive Assistant Karen Crum says directors voted to remove the booth Wednesday, a day after sheriff's deputies seized lollipops, gummies and other sweets that field-tested positive for the ...

