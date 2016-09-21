Quantcast
Don't Miss

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake to host re-entry and resource fair

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2016

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will host the Second Chance Reentry and Resource Fair Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at Morgan State University. Lawyers will be onsite to offer confidential sessions with attendees who may need expungement assistance. Goodwill is hosting the resource fair in keeping with its mission helping local residents, especially those who have barriers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100