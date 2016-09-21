Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake to host re-entry and resource fair

Share this: Email

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will host the Second Chance Reentry and Resource Fair Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at Morgan State University. Lawyers will be onsite to offer confidential sessions with attendees who may need expungement assistance. Goodwill is hosting the resource fair in keeping with its mission helping local residents, especially those who have barriers ...