‘Evicted’ author will connect poverty, eviction and homelessness at Baltimore event

By: Joe Surkiewicz September 21, 2016

In “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” Harvard sociologist Matthew Desmond describes the path from eviction to homelessness in Milwaukee, where he chronicled the lives of low-income families living on the edge. It’s same path for the low-income residents of Baltimore, where Desmond is the keynote at the 2016 Jane Harrison Speaker Series on ...
