Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals – Sept. 22, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2016

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Writ of actual innocence: Denial of writ of actual innocence was affirmed because the circuit court judge properly looked back to the petitioner’s original trial to determine that, had the jurors been made aware of newly discovered evidence that an expert witness had testified falsely, the newly discovered evidence would not ...

