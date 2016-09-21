Lawrence S. Greenwald | Gordon Feinblatt

Lawrence S. Greenwald, the senior member of the litigation practice group with Gordon Feinblatt, has been named the 2017 Baltimore Lawyer of the Year in arbitration by The Best Lawyers In America. Greenwald focuses on complex litigation, both trials and appeals, including multi-state litigation. Since joining Gordon Feinblatt in 1969, Greenwald has served as lead counsel in a broad spectrum of cases, many of which have involved issues of first impression and significant constitutional litigation. He has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. He also has served as a mediator and arbitrator in a variety of cases.

